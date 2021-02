KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (February 12, 2021).

============================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ============================================================================================= As on: 12-02-2021 ============================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ============================================================================================= D.J.M. Sec. Y.H. Sec. Dynea Pak 6,500 270.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 270.00 Axis Global Ist Equity Mod. Telecard Ltd. 10,000 5.41 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 5.41 Akik Capital Fortune Sec. Lalpir Power Ltd. 2,500,000 17.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 17.50 ============================================================================================= Total Turnover 2,516,500 =============================================================================================

