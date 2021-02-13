Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
13 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 12, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
503,863,387 284,458,510 24,168,209,142 12,199,929,286
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,866,719,351 (1,613,699,690) 253,019,662
Local Individuals 20,662,686,566 (20,534,471,427) 128,215,139
Local Corporates 8,850,122,709 (9,231,357,510) (381,234,801)
===============================================================================
