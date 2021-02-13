KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 12, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 503,863,387 284,458,510 24,168,209,142 12,199,929,286 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,866,719,351 (1,613,699,690) 253,019,662 Local Individuals 20,662,686,566 (20,534,471,427) 128,215,139 Local Corporates 8,850,122,709 (9,231,357,510) (381,234,801) ===============================================================================

