BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 12, 2021). ==================================== BR...
13 Feb 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 12, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,907.62
High: 4,975.34
Low: 4,892.57
Net Change: (-) 21.97
Volume ('000): 394,772
Value ('000): 19,109,185
Makt Cap 1,400,677,130,163
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,204.10
NET CH. (+) 117.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,967.82
NET CH. (-) 101.67
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,869.10
NET CH. (-) 122.92
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,211.74
NET CH. (-) 68.90
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,272.27
NET CH. (+) 23.76
------------------------------------
As on: 12-February-2021
====================================
