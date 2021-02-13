KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 12, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,907.62 High: 4,975.34 Low: 4,892.57 Net Change: (-) 21.97 Volume ('000): 394,772 Value ('000): 19,109,185 Makt Cap 1,400,677,130,163 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,204.10 NET CH. (+) 117.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,967.82 NET CH. (-) 101.67 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,869.10 NET CH. (-) 122.92 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,211.74 NET CH. (-) 68.90 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,272.27 NET CH. (+) 23.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-February-2021 ====================================

