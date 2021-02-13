Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
13 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
The Thal Industries
Corporation Limited, 30.09.2020 30% Final Cash Dividend 11.02.2021
Pak Datacom Limited 30.06.2020 10% Bonus Shares 25.01.2021
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited 30.09.2020 30% Final Cash Dividend 11.02.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.