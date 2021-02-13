KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

============================================================================================== Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/ Right Credit on ============================================================================================== The Thal Industries Corporation Limited, 30.09.2020 30% Final Cash Dividend 11.02.2021 Pak Datacom Limited 30.06.2020 10% Bonus Shares 25.01.2021 Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited 30.09.2020 30% Final Cash Dividend 11.02.2021 ==============================================================================================

