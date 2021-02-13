KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

================================================ CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF FEB & MAR 2021 ================================================ TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================ 11.02.2021 Thursday 15.02.2021 Monday 12.02.2021 Friday 16.02.2021 Tuesday 15.02.2021 Monday 17.02.2021 Wednesday 16.02.2021 Tuesday 18.02.2021 Thursday 17.02.2021 Wednesday 19.02.2021 Friday 18.02.2021 Thursday 22.02.2021 Monday 19.02.2021 Friday 23.02.2021 Tuesday 22.02.2021 Monday 24.02.2021 Wednesday 23.02.2021 Tuesday 25.02.2021 Thursday 24.02.2021 Wednesday 26.02.2021 Friday 25.02.2021 Thursday 01.03.2021 Monday 26.02.2021 Friday 02.03.2021 Tuesday ================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021