WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 12, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 11-Feb-21 10-Feb-21 9-Feb-21 8-Feb-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107709 0.107598 0.107863
Euro 0.842139 0.840886 0.839923 0.837547
Japanese yen 0.00662843 0.00661382 0.00660132
U.K. pound 0.958543 0.959319 0.955982 0.953028
U.S. dollar 0.69329 0.6934 0.693922 0.696505
Algerian dinar 0.00521899 0.00522148 0.00521613 0.00522983
Australian dollar 0.53626 0.536692 0.536194 0.534428
Botswana pula 0.0637827 0.0637928 0.0635633 0.0635909
Brazilian real 0.129297 0.128365 0.128006 0.12979
Brunei dollar 0.523001 0.522966 0.521707 0.522274
Canadian dollar 0.5465 0.546458 0.545579 0.54615
Chilean peso 0.000951146 0.000945808 0.000944022 0.000945503
Colombian peso 0.0001949 0.000193513 0.000195215 0.000196571
Czech koruna 0.0326731 0.0325525 0.0326352 0.0325454
Danish krone 0.113222 0.113064 0.112939 0.112627
Indian rupee 0.0095262 0.00951874 0.00952035 0.0095592
Israeli New Shekel 0.212666 0.213157 0.212925 0.21222
Korean won 0.000621326 0.000620071 0.000619666
Kuwaiti dinar 2.29338 2.29375 2.2932 2.29983
Malaysian ringgit 0.171416 0.171634 0.171022 0.17149
Mauritian rupee 0.0173519 0.0173415 0.0173574 0.0174252
Mexican peso 0.0347453 0.0345684 0.0345384 0.0346129
New Zealand dollar 0.499585 0.501536 0.501983
Norwegian krone 0.082084 0.0822139 0.0818739 0.0815331
Omani rial 1.80309 1.80338 1.80474 1.81146
Peruvian sol 0.190674 0.190757 0.190586 0.1914
Philippine peso 0.0144315 0.0144323 0.014442 0.0144834
Polish zloty 0.186785 0.187542 0.187689 0.186726
Qatari riyal 0.190464 0.190495 0.191348
Russian ruble 0.00939954 0.00938897 0.00936224 0.00937925
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184877 0.185046 0.185735
Singapore dollar 0.523001 0.522966 0.521707 0.522274
South African rand 0.0473653 0.0471318 0.0470027 0.0464929
Swedish krona 0.0833001 0.0836581 0.0827961 0.0829815
Swiss franc 0.778759 0.77827 0.776677 0.773336
Thai baht 0.0231761 0.0231775 0.0231539 0.0231851
Trinidadian dollar 0.102424 0.102501 0.102663 0.103299
U.A.E. dirham 0.188779 0.188809 0.188951 0.189654
Uruguayan peso 0.016255 0.0162358 0.0162912 0.0163833
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
