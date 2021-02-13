WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 12, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Feb-21 10-Feb-21 9-Feb-21 8-Feb-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107709 0.107598 0.107863 Euro 0.842139 0.840886 0.839923 0.837547 Japanese yen 0.00662843 0.00661382 0.00660132 U.K. pound 0.958543 0.959319 0.955982 0.953028 U.S. dollar 0.69329 0.6934 0.693922 0.696505 Algerian dinar 0.00521899 0.00522148 0.00521613 0.00522983 Australian dollar 0.53626 0.536692 0.536194 0.534428 Botswana pula 0.0637827 0.0637928 0.0635633 0.0635909 Brazilian real 0.129297 0.128365 0.128006 0.12979 Brunei dollar 0.523001 0.522966 0.521707 0.522274 Canadian dollar 0.5465 0.546458 0.545579 0.54615 Chilean peso 0.000951146 0.000945808 0.000944022 0.000945503 Colombian peso 0.0001949 0.000193513 0.000195215 0.000196571 Czech koruna 0.0326731 0.0325525 0.0326352 0.0325454 Danish krone 0.113222 0.113064 0.112939 0.112627 Indian rupee 0.0095262 0.00951874 0.00952035 0.0095592 Israeli New Shekel 0.212666 0.213157 0.212925 0.21222 Korean won 0.000621326 0.000620071 0.000619666 Kuwaiti dinar 2.29338 2.29375 2.2932 2.29983 Malaysian ringgit 0.171416 0.171634 0.171022 0.17149 Mauritian rupee 0.0173519 0.0173415 0.0173574 0.0174252 Mexican peso 0.0347453 0.0345684 0.0345384 0.0346129 New Zealand dollar 0.499585 0.501536 0.501983 Norwegian krone 0.082084 0.0822139 0.0818739 0.0815331 Omani rial 1.80309 1.80338 1.80474 1.81146 Peruvian sol 0.190674 0.190757 0.190586 0.1914 Philippine peso 0.0144315 0.0144323 0.014442 0.0144834 Polish zloty 0.186785 0.187542 0.187689 0.186726 Qatari riyal 0.190464 0.190495 0.191348 Russian ruble 0.00939954 0.00938897 0.00936224 0.00937925 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184877 0.185046 0.185735 Singapore dollar 0.523001 0.522966 0.521707 0.522274 South African rand 0.0473653 0.0471318 0.0470027 0.0464929 Swedish krona 0.0833001 0.0836581 0.0827961 0.0829815 Swiss franc 0.778759 0.77827 0.776677 0.773336 Thai baht 0.0231761 0.0231775 0.0231539 0.0231851 Trinidadian dollar 0.102424 0.102501 0.102663 0.103299 U.A.E. dirham 0.188779 0.188809 0.188951 0.189654 Uruguayan peso 0.016255 0.0162358 0.0162912 0.0163833 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

