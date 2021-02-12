ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Ch.Fawad for senate election through open balloting

APP 12 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday showed confidence that the senate elections would be held through open balloting as per current situation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted to hold forthcoming senate election in transparent manner.

He said Faisal Vawda should be part of the senate because he is the one of the active and vocal person of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

He said if someone has reservations against assets of Faisal Vawda than he or she should submit an evidences before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The minister said video regarding corruption in the senate election of 2018 was surfaced as it was solid evidence to start investigations about the case.

Replying to a question, he said it was the only PTI leadership who had taken strict action against its own sitting parliamentarians who had been violated party discipline during the last senate election.

To another query, he said PTI and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) had political alliance in Balochistan and Abdul Qadir is appeared as the combine candidate of both parties for the up-coming senate election.

Faisal Vawda Fawad Chaudhry Senate election

