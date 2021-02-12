ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Yellen urges G7 to ‘go big’ on stimulus, says US committed to multilateralism

  • The Treasury said in a statement that Yellen emphasized the need to provide more fiscal support to promote a robust and lasting recovery, telling her G7 counterparts: "the time to go big is now."
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday urged G7 finance leaders to "go big" with additional fiscal stimulus and told them that the Biden administration was committed to multilateral engagement and tackling climate change.

The Treasury said in a statement that Yellen emphasized the need to provide more fiscal support to promote a robust and lasting recovery, telling her G7 counterparts: "the time to go big is now."

