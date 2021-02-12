World
Malpass says G7 discussed vaccinations, climate, inequality, debt reduction
- Malpass said he highlighted the World Bank's vaccination programs, a 65% increase in overall World Bank lending commitments in 2020 and climate financing commitments.
- Further deeply concessional resources will be needed through IDA20 for green, resilient, & inclusive development.
12 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: World Bank President David Malpass said that G7 finance leaders on Friday had a "good discussion" of inequality, COVID-19 vaccinations, climate change, economic vulnerabilities and debt reduction for, poor countries.
On Twitter, Malpass said he highlighted the World Bank's vaccination programs, a 65% increase in overall World Bank lending commitments in 2020 and climate financing commitments.
"Further deeply concessional resources will be needed through IDA20 for green, resilient, & inclusive development," Malpass tweeted, referring to the next replenishment of resources for the International Development Agency, the bank's financing arm for the poorest countries.
PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls
Malpass says G7 discussed vaccinations, climate, inequality, debt reduction
China's CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan
Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions
PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park
In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference
Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite
SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM
Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR
PM says no money for legislators
G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs
Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar
Read more stories
Comments