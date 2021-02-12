Markets
Wall Street dips at open as energy stocks decline
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.9 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31420.8. The S&P 500 fell 4.7 points,
12 Feb 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Friday as energy stocks slipped and investors digested recent gains driven by stimulus bets and accelerated vaccine roll outs, ahead of the long weekend.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.9 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31420.8. The S&P 500 fell 4.7 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 3911.65, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.6 points, or 0.33%, to 13979.213 at the opening bell.
PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls
Wall Street dips at open as energy stocks decline
China's CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan
Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions
PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park
In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference
Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite
SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM
Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR
PM says no money for legislators
G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs
Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar
Read more stories
Comments