World
G7 finmins discussed support to economies, digital tax, money for IMF: EU
- Very interesting discussion among Finance Ministers and Central Banks. Keep support to economies.
- Work to agree on digital and minimal taxation and to strengthen IMF support to lower income countries.
12 Feb 2021
BRUSSELS: Financial leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations discussed on Friday continued support to economies, a minimum level of tax on digital giants and more money for the International Monetary Fund, a senior EU official said.
"Very interesting discussion among Finance Ministers and Central Banks. Keep support to economies, work to agree on digital and minimal taxation and to strengthen IMF support to lower income countries," European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said on Twitter.
PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls
G7 finmins discussed support to economies, digital tax, money for IMF: EU
China's CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan
Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions
PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park
In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference
Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite
SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM
Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR
PM says no money for legislators
G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs
Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar
Read more stories
Comments