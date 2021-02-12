G7 finmins discussed support to economies, digital tax, money for IMF: EU

BRUSSELS: Financial leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations discussed on Friday continued support to economies, a minimum level of tax on digital giants and more money for the International Monetary Fund, a senior EU official said.

"Very interesting discussion among Finance Ministers and Central Banks. Keep support to economies, work to agree on digital and minimal taxation and to strengthen IMF support to lower income countries," European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said on Twitter.