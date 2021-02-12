Business & Finance
Banco do Brasil CEO says miscommunication with Bolsonaro over branch closures
- If the lender decided to close a branch in a given place, another office would provide basic services there.
- He reiterated plans to reduce Banco do Brasil's footprint and save 10 billion reais ($1.85 billion) through 2025.
12 Feb 2021
SAO PAULO: Banco do Brasil SA's CEO Andre Brandao said on Friday that there was a miscommunication with President Jair Bolsonaro when the bank announced it would close more than 300 branches nationwide.
Brandao told journalists that Banco do Brasil will not altogether abandon any town.
If the lender decided to close a branch in a given place, another office would provide basic services there, he said. He reiterated plans to reduce Banco do Brasil's footprint and save 10 billion reais ($1.85 billion) through 2025.
PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls
Banco do Brasil CEO says miscommunication with Bolsonaro over branch closures
China's CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan
Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions
PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park
In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference
Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite
SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM
Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR
PM says no money for legislators
G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs
Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar
Read more stories
Comments