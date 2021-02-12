ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shell LNG Canada's coronavirus restart plan approved

  • Our approved restart and measured workforce increase at the project site will continue over the coming months.
  • LNG Canada said the coronavirus restart plan includes additional coronavirus testing for workers.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

Royal Dutch Shell's LNG Canada export project in British Columbia has won approval from health officials for construction to ramp back up with improved coronavirus protection measures.

Work at the site was curtailed last month by an order from the Provincial Health Officer which applied to five major industrial projects in British Columbia, including LNG Canada.

"Our approved restart and measured workforce increase at the project site will continue over the coming months," LNG Canada and JGC I Fluor, the engineering joint venture building the project, said in a statement on Thursday.

LNG Canada said the coronavirus restart plan includes additional coronavirus testing for workers.

All non-local workers will continue to be forbidden from leaving the site except for medical emergency or "critical" appointments that cannot be held virtually or postponed, it added.

LNG Canada is the only big LNG export plant under construction in Canada.

It is set to cost about C$40 billion ($31.4 billion), and is designed to produce about 14 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG or 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

Before coronavirus delayed the project, it was expected to start producing LNG in 2024. Many analysts however now say they expect the project to enter service in the second half of 2025.

Officials at LNG Canada were not immediately available to discuss the cost or timing of the project.

LNG Canada is a joint venture between units of Shell, Malaysia's Petronas, PetroChina Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Corp and Korea Gas Corp, according to the company's website.

JGC I Fluor is a joint venture between JGC Holdings Corp and Fluor Corp.

Shell LNG LNG Canada export project coronavirus protection measures LNG Canada

Shell LNG Canada's coronavirus restart plan approved

China's CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan

Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions

PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park

In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference

Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite

SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM

Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters