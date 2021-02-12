World
Ukraine to receive 50 million euros from EIB to buy COVID-19 vaccines, PM says
- The European Investment Bank to buy COVID-19 vaccines and modern refrigeration equipment in which to store them.
12 Feb 2021
KYIV: Ukraine will receive 50 million euros ($60.4 million) from the European Investment Bank to buy COVID-19 vaccines and modern refrigeration equipment in which to store them, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday.
