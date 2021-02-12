World
Merkel sees more than enough COVID-19 vaccine available in April
- Once a 7-day coronavirus incidence of under 35 per 100,000 people is reached, further relaxations beyond the opening of shops may follow, she added.
12 Feb 2021
BERLIN: Germany will have difficulties making use of all available COVID-19 vaccines in April, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview with broadcaster ZDF on Friday.
Once a 7-day coronavirus incidence of under 35 per 100,000 people is reached, further relaxations beyond the opening of shops may follow, she added.
PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls
Merkel sees more than enough COVID-19 vaccine available in April
China's CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan
Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions
PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park
In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference
Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite
SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM
Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR
PM says no money for legislators
G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs
Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar
Read more stories
Comments