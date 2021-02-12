Business & Finance
Russian online retailer Wildberries buys Standard-Credit Bank
- The integration of (Standard-Credit Bank) will help us further develop the existing payment service.
- Standard-Credit Bank is the 371st largest bank in Russia in terms of assets.
MOSCOW: Wildberries, one of the largest online retailers in Russia, said on Friday it had bought Standard-Credit Bank in a move to develop the company's online marketplace.
"The integration of (Standard-Credit Bank) will help us further develop the existing payment service, as well as generally improve the quality of service for buyers and sellers," the company said in a statement, adding that the move would improve the speed of payments within the platform.
