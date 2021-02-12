Sports
Man City's Gundogan named Premier League Player of the Month for January
12 Feb 2021
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been named Premier League Player of the Month for January after scoring five goals and helping Pep Guardiola's side take control in the title race.
Gundogan, 30, beat team mate John Stones, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Leicester City's James Maddison and four others to the award.
"I am very happy, but it is always a team effort," Gundogan, who is the first City player to win the award since striker Sergio Aguero in Jan. 2020, said in a club statement.
"I have always been someone who does not pay a lot of attention to individual trophies but it is always nice to be recognised."
City are top of the league with 50 points after 22 games and host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
