Germany to extend pandemic aid for Portugal by 6 weeks
12 Feb 2021
BERLIN: Germany's armed forces will extend their pandemic medical aid for Portugal by six weeks, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was quoted as saying on Friday.
"The armed forces will support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal for another six weeks," Kramp-Karrenbauer told newspaper group Funke.
"We stand together in Europe and help where the need is greatest," she added.
