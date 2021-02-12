Markets
Travelers Europe says won't insure Adani coal mine project
- Carmichael has provoked controversy in Australia because it would open up a new thermal coal basin at a time of growing concerns over global warming.
- Travelers does not insure, and has no plans to insure, the Adani Carmichael mine project.
LONDON: Insurer Travelers Europe, which has a syndicate in the Lloyd's of London market, does not plan to insure Adani Enterprises' Carmichael thermal coal mine, it said on Friday.
Carmichael has provoked controversy in Australia because it would open up a new thermal coal basin at a time of growing concerns over global warming, in a region that is in need of jobs.
"Travelers does not insure, and has no plans to insure, the Adani Carmichael mine project," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
