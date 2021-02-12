Business & Finance
Canada's Enbridge posts higher profit on increased pipeline demand
12 Feb 2021
Enbridge Inc on Friday reported a 79% jump in fourth-quarter profit, as the pipeline operator shipped higher volumes of crude on its liquids system on the back of a price recovery.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to C$1.78 billion, or 88 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$990 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter.
