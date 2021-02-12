SAPM on youth affairs Usman Dar steps down

(Karachi) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar has stepped down as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, media reported on Friday. The Cabinet Division has de-notified him as the prime minister’s aide at his wish.

As per details, Usman Dar is running for upcoming by-election in a National Assembly constituency in Sialkot (NA-75) scheduled to be held on February 19.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served him a notice over running the campaign for the by-poll despite holding a government post. He decided to relinquish his post in light of the election rules to run the campaign.

However, Dar can be re-appointed as the SAPM on youth affairs after the by-election is over.

The seat fell vacant after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of the coronavirus on August 2. The by-elections on NA-75 and a provincial assembly seat (PP-51 -Gujranwala) are scheduled to be held on February 19