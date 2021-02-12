ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
By-polls: Sindh announces public holiday on Feb 16 in PS-43 Sanghar, PS-88 Malir

  • The arrangements for the by-polls in both the constituencies have been finalised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
  • The PS-43 seat fell vacant due to the demise of PPP MPA, Jam Madad Ali.
BR Web Desk 12 Feb 2021

Sindh Government on Friday announced a public holiday on February 16 in Sanghar and Malir district due to by-polls.

As per the notification issued by the provincial government, 16 February will be a public holiday in constituencies, PS-43-Sanghar-III and PS-88 Malir-II, on account of by-elections to facilitate the voters to cast their votes.

The arrangements for the by-polls in both the constituencies have been finalised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Shabbir Ali Khan will contest by-polls on PS-43 Sanghar – III against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Mushtaque Junejo along with 15 other candidates on February 16.

The seat was vacant due to the demise of PPP MPA, Jam Madad Ali.

Meanwhile, As many as 108 polling stations have been set up for the by-poll in the PS-88 Malir-II out of which 36 declared sensitive and 33 others were declared highly sensitive.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of PPP MPA and provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch due to the novel coronavirus infection in June last year.

