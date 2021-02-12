Met office forecasts rains in Pakistan during last 10 days of February

Pakistan
The Meteorological Department on Friday announced that two weather systems are likely to trigger rains in most parts of Pakistan in last 10 days of February.
As per the forecast, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta are expected to receive substantial rain during the aforementioned period.
Moreover, the southern areas of Sindh will also receive light to moderate rainfall due to the system.
As for weather update in Karachi, the Met department said that the metropolis will not experience another cold wave this year, saying that mist will be seen during the morning in the city for the next three to four days.
