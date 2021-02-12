In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference

(Karachi) In a major blow to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), party's founding member in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Sikandar Hayyat has joined All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joined the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference as its supreme head. Sardar Skandar played a key role in forming the current government of the PML-N in the valley.

Commenting on the matter, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat said that the reconstruction of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference is essential for the restoration of the state’s identity. He also invited his friends and supporters to join the Muslim Conference.

Earlier in January, PML-N vice president, Sardar Arzish along with his supporters joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Bestowing his confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sardar Arzish alleged that the ruling party of the AJK strengthened its ties with the Modi government and increase its family business rather than fighting for the just right of self-determination for the Kashmiris.