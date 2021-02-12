ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference

  • Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joined the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference as its supreme head
  • Sardar Skandar had played a key role in forming the current government of the PML-N in the valley
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 12 Feb 2021

(Karachi) In a major blow to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), party's founding member in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Sikandar Hayyat has joined All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joined the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference as its supreme head. Sardar Skandar played a key role in forming the current government of the PML-N in the valley.

Commenting on the matter, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat said that the reconstruction of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference is essential for the restoration of the state’s identity. He also invited his friends and supporters to join the Muslim Conference.

Earlier in January, PML-N vice president, Sardar Arzish along with his supporters joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Bestowing his confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sardar Arzish alleged that the ruling party of the AJK strengthened its ties with the Modi government and increase its family business rather than fighting for the just right of self-determination for the Kashmiris.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Sikandar Hayyat All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference founding member

In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference

Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions

PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park

Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite

SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM

Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar

PayPal unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters