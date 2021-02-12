Bonner misses ton but Da Silva puts West Indies on top

DHAKA: Nkrumah Bonner missed out on a century but Joshua Da Silva hit an unbeaten 50 to help the West Indies build on their overnight score in the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Benefitting from some loose Bangladeshi bowling, Da Silva was unbeaten on 70 off 136 balls as the West Indies reached 325-6 at lunch on the second day after resuming on 223-5.

Alzarri Joseph was accompanying Da Silva at the interval with 34 off 48 balls that included two sixes. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan denied Bonner his maiden Test century dismissing him for 90 off 209 balls after the right-hander resumed on 74.

Mohammad Mithun took a good catch at leg slip as Bonner departed after hitting seven boundaries in his career-best knock, also his second 50 in as many innings.

Da Silva brought up his 50 in 86 balls with a reverse sweep off Mehidy before Joseph took up the role of aggressor-in-chief.

The visitors won the first Test in Chittagong by three wickets in sensational fashion, making 395-7 in the fourth innings in the fifth-highest successful run chase in the 144-year history of Test cricket.