Aman 2021: Naval chief says Pakistan Navy ever ready to play positive role for peace in region

  • During the main ceremony flags of all 45 participating countries were hoisted in the air with Pakistan's flag in the middle.
  • The Naval Chief welcomed the participating countries and said participation from so many countries really describes the motto of the exercise which is ‘Together for Peace’.
Aisha Mahmood 12 Feb 2021

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that the Pakistan Navy is ever ready to play a positive role for peace in the region.

Speaking on the official and flag hoisting ceremony of the multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021 held today, the naval chief welcomed the participating countries and said participation from so many countries really describes the motto of the exercise which is ‘Together for Peace’. He hoped that the camaraderie expressed here will continue in the future.

The chief further said that these exercises are a clear message to all the peace loving countries to come together for peace. The Pakistan Navy organizes Aman, every two years since 2007. The navy took the initiative of Aman exercise with the aim to promote peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region.

During the main ceremony, flags of all 45 participating countries were hoisted in the air with Pakistan's flag in the middle and the Navy band playing the National Anthem of Pakistan. The Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the chief guest of the ceremony while guests from seven allied countries also attended the ceremony.

The six-days exercise will have two phases- a harbour phase and a sea phase. Harbour activities would include seminars, discussions, demonstrations and international get-togethers, while the sea phase would demonstrate tactical manoeuvres on anti-piracy, counterterrorism, gunnery firing and search and rescue missions.

Aman 2021: Naval chief says Pakistan Navy ever ready to play positive role for peace in region

