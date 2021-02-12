Markets
Dutch lender ING's net profit down 48 percent in 2020
- The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns were visible in a softening of lending demand.
12 Feb 2021
THE HAGUE: Dutch bank ING on Friday said net profit plummeted 48 percent last year to 2.45 billion euros (nearly $3 billion) due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns were visible in a softening of lending demand, which affected net core lending, and in an increase in net customer deposits," it said in a statement.
Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR
Dutch lender ING's net profit down 48 percent in 2020
PM says no money for legislators
G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs
Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar
PayPal unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies
FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime
Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon
Senate polls on March 3
Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP
Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise
Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM
Read more stories
Comments