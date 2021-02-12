ANL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.98%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
ASL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
AVN 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
DGKC 129.53 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (2.48%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.92%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
HUBC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
JSCL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.54%)
PIBTL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.29%)
TRG 117.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.12%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,955 Increased By ▲ 35.65 (0.72%)
BR30 25,341 Increased By ▲ 148.68 (0.59%)
KSE100 46,200 Increased By ▲ 144.89 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,293 Increased By ▲ 70.75 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banco do Brasil to push forward with cost cuts after Bolsonaro spat

  • Banco do Brasil's operating expense is likely to end 2021 contracting 2% or growing by 2% at most, the bank said in a statement, leading to a higher net profit.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

SAO PAULO: State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA on Thursday said it would push forward with cost cuts this year, despite a recent spat between new CEO Andre Brandao and President Jair Bolsonaro over branch closings.

Banco do Brasil's operating expense is likely to end 2021 contracting 2% or growing by 2% at most, the bank said in a statement, leading to a higher net profit.

The bank estimated its recurring net income at between 16 billion reais and 19 billion reais, up from 12.7 billion reais last year.

Last month, Bolsonaro threatened to fire Brandao after he announced a plan to save 2.7 billion reais by 2025, including the closure of 361 branches and around 5,000 voluntary layoffs.

Brandao kept his job but it is not clear whether his plan remains intact after the disagreement went public.

The confirmation that some form of cost-cuts are in the offing came on a day Banco do Brasil posted a fourth-quarter recurring net income of 3.695 billion reais, beating estimates, but down 30.1% from a year earlier. The bank was hit by higher provisions for bad loans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Its return on equity came in at 12.1%.

For 2021, the bank sees its loan book growing by between 8% and 12%, versus 9% last year. But fee income may still decrease from last year.

Jair Bolsonaro coronavirus pandemic Banco do Brasil SA fourth quarter

Banco do Brasil to push forward with cost cuts after Bolsonaro spat

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar

PayPal unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters