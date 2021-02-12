Pakistani Tech Startup VINNCORP secures six figure initial investment

VINNCORP, a Pakistani digital tech startup, has secured its first round of funding from HRSG. The six figure initial investment of $100,000 from HRSG will help enhance VINNCORP’s reach both locally and globally.

Commenting on the occasion, Khurram Gulistan founder and CEO VINNCORP said “We are confident that this investment will help in refining VINNCORP’s product portfolio further, in addition to expanding our service provision beyond our current capacity.”

VINNCORP, established in November 2017 by two former batch mates of FAST Karachi, with a background experience in leading companies like Microsoft HQ, Salesforce HQ, VMware and Oracle. Their aim is to provide hi tech products and services to clients dealing in B2B and B2C around the globe.

Joining him the Co-founder and COO VINNCORP Khurram Kalimi an IBA alumni, added: “This has come at a time when uncertainty is high because of the prevailing pandemic and we are glad that we will also be able to create employment opportunities in the tech industry.”

Pakistan has more than 76 million internet users and more than 37 million active social media accounts offering tremendous opportunities of growth in the digital economy.

Among the notable products of VINNCORP is Brand Equity, a machine learning based social listening system. VINNCORP’s other products include Prent, a property management solution, SOCOL Chat, a secure group video chat platform, and Socol; which is the awards winning political campaign management platform that has been facilitating politicians in managing their voter relationship.