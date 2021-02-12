ANL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.98%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
ASL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
AVN 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
DGKC 129.53 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (2.48%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.92%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
HUBC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
JSCL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.54%)
PIBTL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.29%)
TRG 117.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.12%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,955 Increased By ▲ 35.65 (0.72%)
BR30 25,341 Increased By ▲ 148.68 (0.59%)
KSE100 46,200 Increased By ▲ 144.89 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,293 Increased By ▲ 70.75 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesia to give tax incentives for sales of some cars

  • The automakers association Gaikindo had previously been pushing the government for months for tax breaks to entice buyers.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia will temporarily remove a luxury tax on sales of some cars to bolster its automotive industry, which has been badly hit by mobility restrictions to contain the coronavirus epidemic, its economic ministry said.

From March to May, the government will remove a luxury tax for sales of sedans and two-wheel drive cars with engine power below 1,500 cc, according to a statement from the coordinating ministry of economic affairs late on Thursday. The current luxury tax rates for such sales range between 10% to 30%.

In the next three months after that, the government will give a 50% discount for luxury tax payments and the following three months, the discount will be halved, the ministry said, adding that the scheme would be evaluated every three months.

Car sales in Southeast Asia's largest economy have recovered after a dramatic plunge at the beginning of the pandemic, but have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Total sales in 2020 were just over 532,000 units, about half of the previous year.

The economic ministry said the auto industry is important for Indonesia's economy, with car makers, dealers and workshops providing employment for 1.5 million people. The tax incentive could boost production by 81,752 units, the ministry said.

Indonesia's gross domestic product contracted for the first time since the 1998 Asian financial crisis last year, by 2.07%, as the pandemic dealt a blow to household consumption and investment.

The car market in Indonesia is dominated by Japanese brands, with Toyota, Daihatsu, Mitsubishi and Honda leading sales.

The automakers association Gaikindo had previously been pushing the government for months for tax breaks to entice buyers.

Gaikindo and car companies were not immediately available to comment due to public holiday.

Toyota Mitsubishi indonesia Daihatsu Gaikindo car market tax incentives

Indonesia to give tax incentives for sales of some cars

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar

PayPal unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters