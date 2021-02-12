Corn firms, set for 1% weekly loss on USDA estimate

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.4% at $5.43-1/4 a bushel by 0226 GMT, having gained 1.2% in the previous session.

Corn notched its first weekly decline in three after the USDA disappointed traders with a smaller-than-expected reduction in US corn stocks despite massive recent export sales to China.

The most-active soybean futures rose 0.5% for the week after edging lower in the previous week.

The most-active wheat futures were down 1% for the week, their second consecutive weekly loss.

Soybean production in Brazil will reach a record 133.817 million tonnes, the country's agricultural statistics agency, Conab, predicted. It pegged Brazil's total corn crop at 105.482 million tonnes, 3.169 million tonnes above its January forecast.