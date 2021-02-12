ANL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.98%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
ASL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
AVN 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
DGKC 129.53 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (2.48%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.92%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
HUBC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
JSCL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.54%)
PIBTL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.29%)
TRG 117.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.12%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,955 Increased By ▲ 35.65 (0.72%)
BR30 25,341 Increased By ▲ 148.68 (0.59%)
KSE100 46,200 Increased By ▲ 144.89 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,293 Increased By ▲ 70.75 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tokyo Olympics chief set to quit over sexist remarks in another blow to the Games

  • Mori will explain his position at Friday's meeting, Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto told parliament, referring to a phone call with Mori.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori is expected to resign on Friday over sexist comments he made early this month, with the mayor of the Olympic village, Saburo Kawabuchi, saying Mori had asked him to take over.

Kawabuchi said he was in tears before a meeting where he accepted Mori's request on Thursday.

"Mr. Mori was straightforward saying 'I want you to take over now this happened'," Kawabuchi, 84, told reporters late on Thursday.

"I thought how hard it must be for him and I couldn't stop crying," said Kawabuchi.

The 83-year-old Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, sparked a global outcry with sexist comments that women talk too much, which he made during an Olympic committee meeting.

Mori has apologised for his comments but has so far not resigned despite growing calls for him to step down.

His resignation less than six months before the Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin are likely to raise new doubts over the viability of holding the postponed Games this year.

Games officials are already struggling with how to hold a safe Olympics, with tens of thousands of athletes and possibly spectators, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kawabuchi, who has represented Japan in football at the 1964 Olympics and is a former Japan Football Association president, said he wants Mori to play a consulting role in the Games to help make the event a success.

The choice of Kawabuchi prompted questions on social media about whether there was no better alternative than an older, male figure.

Later on Friday, the Tokyo Olympics organising committee, which has not officially commented on Mori's resignation, plans to hold a meeting of its council and executive board, followed by a press conference.

Mori will explain his position at Friday's meeting, Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto told parliament, referring to a phone call with Mori.

Hashimoto said the government would continue to work with other parties including the International Olympic Committee, to prepare for the event based on Olympic principles.

coronavirus pandemic Yoshiro Mori Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Games officials Tokyo Olympics organising committee

Tokyo Olympics chief set to quit over sexist remarks in another blow to the Games

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar

PayPal unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters