ANL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.98%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
ASL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
AVN 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
DGKC 129.53 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (2.48%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.92%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
HUBC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
JSCL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.54%)
PIBTL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.29%)
TRG 117.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.12%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,955 Increased By ▲ 35.65 (0.72%)
BR30 25,341 Increased By ▲ 148.68 (0.59%)
KSE100 46,200 Increased By ▲ 144.89 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,293 Increased By ▲ 70.75 (0.37%)
Feb 12, 2021
Nikkei slips from over 30-yr high on profit booking; Toyota, chip shares shine

  • Renesas Electronics rose 3.31% after it posted a 45.6 billion yen ($434.99 million) annual net profit, rebounding a 6.3 billion yen loss year ago.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark stock average Nikkei snapped a four-session rally on Friday, slipping from a more than 30-year high hit in the previous trading session, as investors booked profits but gains in Toyota Motor and chip shares capped the losses.

Nikkei share average edged down 0.23% to 29,495.01, after hitting a fresh high since August 1990 on Wednesday. The broader Topix inched up 0.04% to 1,931.68.

Markets were closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

"Investors are taking a pause as they wait for the market price to consolidate after a recent sharp rise," said Koichi Kurose, chief strategist at Resona Asset Management.

"The gain in the past few weeks was led by optimism for each individual company, not by the growth for overall industries. Investors are waiting to confirm whether the recovery is true."

Toyota Motor jumped 3.38% after the automaker said it has up to four-month of stockpile of chips and raised its full year earnings forecast by a bigger-than-expected 54%.

This led to a fall in its rivals' shares, with Honda Motor falling 2.94% and Nissan Motor losing 2.6%. Isuzu Motors fell 1.24%.

Chip-related shares gained after Philadelphia semiconductor index hit record highs overnight as Bloomberg News reported US President Joe Biden's administration pledged aggressive steps to address chip shortage.

Tokyo Electron jumped 3.5%, Sumco rose 3.67% and Advantest gained 3.18%.

Renesas Electronics rose 3.31% after it posted a 45.6 billion yen ($434.99 million) annual net profit, rebounding a 6.3 billion yen loss year ago.

The top underperformers among the Topix 30 were Honda, followed by Fanuc which lost 2.00%.

The top gainers were Nintendo, which jumped 3.85%, followed by Nidec rising 2.83%.

There were 77 advancers on the Nikkei index against 146 decliners.

