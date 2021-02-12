World
Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar
12 Feb 2021
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined the need for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and expressed concern over the military coup in Myanmar with South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Thursday, the US State Department said.
Blinken also pledged full partnership to enhance the strength of the US-South Korea alliance, the State Department added.
