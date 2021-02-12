Business & Finance
Toshiba's Q3 profit doubles, extraordinary meeting set for March 18
- The Japanese industrial conglomerate also said it would hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on March 18, as demanded by two large shareholders over governance-related issues.
12 Feb 2021
TOKYO: Toshiba Corp on Friday reported a 99.6% jump in third-quarter operating profit, boosted by strong demand for power management chips amid a global chip shortage.
Toshiba posted an operating profit of 20.9 billion yen ($199.45 million) for the October-December quarter, up from 10.47 billion yen a year prior.
