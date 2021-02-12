ANL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.98%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
ASL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
AVN 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
DGKC 129.53 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (2.48%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.92%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
HUBC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
JSCL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.54%)
PIBTL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.29%)
TRG 117.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.12%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,955 Increased By ▲ 35.65 (0.72%)
BR30 25,341 Increased By ▲ 148.68 (0.59%)
KSE100 46,200 Increased By ▲ 144.89 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,293 Increased By ▲ 70.75 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases as dollar rises, still on track for best week in three

  • But the autocatalyst metal was set to post its best week since early December, with a gain of 7.6%.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

Gold eased on Friday as the dollar and Treasury yields edged higher, but prices were on course for their best week in three as hopes of more US stimulus underpinned the metal.

Spot gold dipped 0.3% to $1,820.73 per ounce by 0245 GMT. Prices were up 0.5% so far this week. US gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,821.10.

"The US jobs numbers sort of talked some sense of inflation risk out of the market and that may have weighed on gold," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

US jobless claims fell slightly last week but were stuck at elevated levels.

"The bigger picture should be positive for gold because of the current monetary and fiscal policy mix, but despite all the tailwind gold's just grinding lower, so it's not a very constructive view for the time being," Rodda said.

Trading remained muted as many parts of Asia remained closed for the Chinese new year holiday.

The dollar and benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields ticked higher, reducing gold's appeal.

US President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress this month to invest heavily in infrastructure after his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package makes its way through.

Gold remains supported "as the spectre of stimulus measures in the US rises," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Spot platinum fell 1.9% to $1,211.01 an ounce as investors booked some profits after prices scaled an over 6-year peak of $1,268.88 on Thursday.

But the autocatalyst metal was set to post its best week since early December, with a gain of 7.6%.

"Sentiment remains strong," ANZ said, adding stricter global emission rules and a disruption at a major refinery in largest producer South Africa should keep the metal in deficit this year.

Silver fell 0.2% to $26.89 and palladium was steady at $2,344.38.

Gold US jobless ANZ Kyle Rodda palladium Silver

Gold eases as dollar rises, still on track for best week in three

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar

PayPal unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters