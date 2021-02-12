ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Reference to IIOJK: Pakistan takes exception to US State Dept’s tweet

Ali Hussain 12 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday took exception to the United States Department of State’s reference to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in tweet, mentioning the disputed territory as “India’s Jammu and Kashmir”, reminded to the Biden Administration of J&K being one of oldest items on the agenda of the UNSC.

“We are disappointed to note the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the US Department of State’s tweet regarding the resumption of 4G mobile internet in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, in response of media queries with regard to the State Department’s tweet.

“We welcome the resumption of 4G mobile internet in India's Jammu & Kashmir. This marks an important step for local residents and we look forward to continued political & economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K,” the State Department stated in a tweet on Wednesday.

On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, however, clarified United States’ position on Kashmir when asked by journalists if there was any change in the US policy on Kashmir, saying: “I want to be very clear, there has been no change in US policy in the region.”

“The reference [in the tweet] is inconsistent with the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir as recognized by numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the international community,” Chaudhry said.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir is one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UNSC, which remains unresolved because of India’s intransigence and unwillingness to implement the relevant UNSC resolutions and its own solemn commitments made to Pakistan, the Kashmiris and the international community.

He said that the political and economic progress of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is inextricably linked to the realisation of their desire for exercising the right to self-determination.

The spokesperson added that the international community, including the United States, must urge India to stop its consistent and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK – including arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, incarceration of political leaders, ongoing efforts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in fake “encounters”, and staged cordon-and-search operations – and take genuine steps to resolve the dispute in a peaceful manner in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IIOJK UNSC international community Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri US State Dept’s

Reference to IIOJK: Pakistan takes exception to US State Dept’s tweet

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Second increase in 2 days: Nepra raises Discos’ tariffs by 83 paisa per unit

PD seeks AGP’s opinion on ToRs sent by KE

Govt to allow private firms to import Covid shots, exempt from price caps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.