Seven children hurt in Afghan rocket shelling

PESHAWAR: At least seven children were wounded in three villages of Bajaur district in rocket shelling from across the Paki-Afghan border on Thursday, office of the deputy commissioner confirmed.

It was said that several rockets were fired by some miscreants from inside Afghanistan Mokha, Ghanai and Gllai on villages located near the border. The Pakistan Army personnel responded to the attack and forced the miscreants to retreat.

Later the district administration, Pakistan Army, Bajaur Scouts and police started relief activities in the affected areas and also assessing the loss of properties.