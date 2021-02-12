JI Emir calls for ban on dowry, un-Islamic traditions

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded complete ban on dowry and other un-Islamic and anti-constitutional traditions in society and also called for ensuring protection of women at workplaces and educational institutions.

While taking to journalist on occasion of launching "Istehkam-e-Khandan- Protection of Family Institution" campaign at Mansoora on Thursday, he said the practices of displaying dowry articles and its demand from the groom family, depriving women from inheritance, marriage of a woman with Quran, honor killing, wani and others were still intact in the society despite legislation against them.

"Islam strictly prohibits these corrupt practices. The JI has decided to thwart the attacks on Islamic society."

The Istehkam Khandan campaign would continue for a month- Feb 11 to March 11. Rallies and conferences will be organized during the campaign to create awareness among the public about how the planned attacks are being launched to destroy sanctity of the institution of family and how to cope with the challenge. The JI would mark February 14 as Youm-e-Haya and also JI women wing has decided to hold marches in all major cities on International Women Day on March 8 with the demands from the government to implement Article 35 and 37G of the constitution providing protection to women.

Answering questions from the journalists, he said video scandal of the members of the assembly posed a bigger question that how an elected member could protect the rights of the people who offered his loyalties against money. This was a biggest tragedy that horse-trading became a common culture in the country, he said, the PTI failed to curb the practices which continued in the past too.

He demanded the government to fulfill the promises it made with the youth and women for providing them interest free loans and jobs.

