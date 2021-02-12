ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI Emir calls for ban on dowry, un-Islamic traditions

Recorder Report 12 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded complete ban on dowry and other un-Islamic and anti-constitutional traditions in society and also called for ensuring protection of women at workplaces and educational institutions.

While taking to journalist on occasion of launching "Istehkam-e-Khandan- Protection of Family Institution" campaign at Mansoora on Thursday, he said the practices of displaying dowry articles and its demand from the groom family, depriving women from inheritance, marriage of a woman with Quran, honor killing, wani and others were still intact in the society despite legislation against them.

"Islam strictly prohibits these corrupt practices. The JI has decided to thwart the attacks on Islamic society."

The Istehkam Khandan campaign would continue for a month- Feb 11 to March 11. Rallies and conferences will be organized during the campaign to create awareness among the public about how the planned attacks are being launched to destroy sanctity of the institution of family and how to cope with the challenge. The JI would mark February 14 as Youm-e-Haya and also JI women wing has decided to hold marches in all major cities on International Women Day on March 8 with the demands from the government to implement Article 35 and 37G of the constitution providing protection to women.

Answering questions from the journalists, he said video scandal of the members of the assembly posed a bigger question that how an elected member could protect the rights of the people who offered his loyalties against money. This was a biggest tragedy that horse-trading became a common culture in the country, he said, the PTI failed to curb the practices which continued in the past too.

He demanded the government to fulfill the promises it made with the youth and women for providing them interest free loans and jobs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq Mansoora Youm e Haya

JI Emir calls for ban on dowry, un-Islamic traditions

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Reference to IIOJK: Pakistan takes exception to US State Dept’s tweet

Second increase in 2 days: Nepra raises Discos’ tariffs by 83 paisa per unit

PD seeks AGP’s opinion on ToRs sent by KE

Govt to allow private firms to import Covid shots, exempt from price caps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.