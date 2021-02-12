ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Palm oil snaps 5-day rally

Reuters Updated 12 Feb 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell 2% on Thursday and snapped a five-day rally, tracking US soyaoil, as traders booked profits ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 71 ringgit, or 2%, lower at 3,558 ringgit a tonne.

“Prices are down due to profit-taking. Yesterday’s rally was really overdone,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters. “External markets are down too.”

Palm oil surged 1.6% on Wednesday, boosted by robust export data.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-10 rose 47.2% to 409,817 tonnes from 278,450 tonnes shipped during Jan. 1-10, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Wednesday. Also weighing on prices, soyaoil on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.3%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market Bursa Malaysia will be closed for trading after the morning session on Thursday, and will also be closed on Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday.

