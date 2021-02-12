ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 12 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (February 11, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 10-02-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        10,900        180        11,080        11,180      - 100/-
Equivalent
40 kgs           11,681        193        11,874        11,982      - 108/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

