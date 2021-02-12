ANL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
ASL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
AVN 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.84%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
DGKC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.05%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 26.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.32%)
FFL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.73%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
JSCL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
MLCF 45.61 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.61%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.44%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
POWER 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.96%)
PPL 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.4%)
PRL 27.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 39.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.06%)
TRG 119.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.75%)
UNITY 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.64%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 43.78 (0.89%)
BR30 25,469 Increased By ▲ 277.03 (1.1%)
KSE100 46,253 Increased By ▲ 197.82 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,321 Increased By ▲ 98.76 (0.51%)
Malaysian GDP suffers sharpest contraction since 1998

AFP Updated 12 Feb 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economy last year contracted at its fastest pace in more than two decades, as the coronavirus shuttered businesses and hammered the country’s key exports, data showed Thursday. Full-year gross domestic product shrank 5.6 percent, the statistics department said, marking the worst performance since a 7.4-percent drop in 1998 during the Asian financial crisis. In the fourth quarter, GDP slipped 3.4 percent year-on-year, worse than had been forecast as a virus resurgence forced authorities to reimpose measures to curb its spread.

The Southeast Asian nation initially kept the virus in check by quickly imposing a lockdown last year that closed most businesses for weeks, but it was hit hard by a second wave once restrictions were eased.

Net exports fell 12.3 percent in 2020, official data showed. Malaysia’s economy is underpinned by exports of commodities including oil and gas, and palm oil as well as manufactured goods such as electronics. The manufacturing sector shrank 2.6 percent, the agricultural sector declined 2.2 percent, and construction shrank by a fifth.

Coronavirus gdp Exports commodities Malaysia’s economy

