PARTLY FACETIOUS: Who’s PTI’s Rahman Malik?

“Talking of a picture being worth a thousand words what did you think of The Khan sitting on a charpoy interacting with a bunch of Ehsaas Kifalat women beneficiaries while Constitution Avenue showed a picture reminiscent of the farmers’ protests in Delhi?”

“Not same o same o; did you note that The Khan was seated in a charpoy all by himself and even Dr Sania Nishtar seated herself on a charpoy with one other woman so what are we moving towards? Segregation of the two sexes and…?”

“Really! That’s what you noticed!”

“Well I am reminded of Ataturk, the Turkish leader, who placed his own daughters in professions that were considered a male domain till then and that not only opened opportunities for women but also raised the income of a family unit and…”

“Hey The Khan was not sitting in a five star hotel or in a city but in Kallar Syedan where our culture dictates….”

“For your information Kallar Syedan is a city in Punjab and one of the city’s sons became the Chief of Army Staff, then Governor of East Pakistan in 1971 and as he performed so well as a Governor he was then appointed Governor Punjab in 1988 and…”

“Who?”

“Tikka Khan.”

‘’OKaaaay, but my question is why wasn’t The Buzz and the Buzzia with him rather than Fish the Gill whose expanding girth by the way requires The Khan’s attention.”

“Buzzia?”

“Firdous Ashiq Awan (FAA) – cause I have noticed that where she is the Gill is absent. – and needless to add I prefer FAA cause she is a politician, yes I know she lost elections but she has been in politics for decades and she may have changed sides but hey who hasn’t…and the language she uses is always much more appropriate….”

“Indeed but round one was won by Gill the Fish cause FAA got shunted to the province.”

“Look at the glass a half full – when The Khan leaves the office so will Gill while FAA may reemerge wearing different clothes.…”

“You reckon no one would want Gill the Fish?”

“Yes, he is PTI’s Rehman Malik – there only because of the largesse of the party leader but without the capacity to show true loyalty, true in deed rather than in words.”

“That’s certainly true.”

