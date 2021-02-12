ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
PSQCA seals two dozen bottled water units

Recorder Report 12 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Thursday claimed to have sealed two dozen illegal water units, involved in manufacturing, stock and sale of bottled drinking water here, the officials said. They said a crackdown against substandard items has been initiated and some 24 illegal factories of substandard water have been sealed in last two days.

Crackdown was launched by Conformity Assessment, PSQCA Karachi Zone against illegal production of bottled drinking water in the different areas of Malir, Karachi.

The sealed plants were amongst the BDW plant of M/s. New Fair Water, Unique Pure Drinking Water, The Water Company, R.O Plant. Pk, Vion Pure Drinking Water, Aspire, ROHA Water and MAQMA Drinking Water. The above units were involved in illegal manufacturing, stock and sale of bottled drinking water, without having CM License from PSQCA. Therefore these were seized as per SRO 638(1)/2001 of Bottled Drinking Water and PSQCA Act VI of 1996, they said.

The Director General, PSQCA Abdul Aleem Memon has said that strict measures will be taken against the makers of illegal products and substandard items will not be tolerated in the market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSQCA abdul aleem memon R.O Plant Pure Drinking Water

