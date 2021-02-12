ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
CPEC-related projects: NA, FES Pakistan Office sign MoU

Naveed Butt 12 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Assembly of Pakistan and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Pakistan Office for inclusion of all the stakeholders to expedite the CPEC-related projects in the best interest of the country.

The MoU was signed by Tahir Hussain, Secretary National Assembly and Dr Jochen Hippler, Country Director FES in the Parliament House on Thursday.

While witnessing the signing ceremony of MoU, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Arbab Shair Ali, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on the CPEC, said that the CPEC would prove a vital factor for the socio-economic development of the country.

He said that the CPEC would amplify employment opportunities and would bring regional prosperity.

He also mentioned that this MoU would be for inclusion of all the stakeholders to expedite the CPEC-related projects in the best interest of the country.

Arbab Shair said that the Parliamentary Committee on the CPEC would take all the stakeholders in consideration to enhance the efficacy of the CPEC-related projects across the country.

Dr Jochen Hippler, Country Director FES appreciated the importance of the CPEC. He also expressed his gratitude to chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC for signing this MoU.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly CPEC Parliament House Dr Jochen Hippler Arbab Shair Ali

