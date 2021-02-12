Senate election 2018: PM forms committee to probe leaked video

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday formed a committee to investigate the leaked video allegedly showing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members getting money for selling their votes in 2018 Senate elections.

The committee comprising Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar would probe into the matter.

The three-member committee will conduct a detailed probe into the events that transpired and submit a report to the prime minister containing recommendations.

Following the 2018 Senate elections, 20 PTI members were shown the doors from the party in the wake of reports that they sold their votes in 2018 Senate elections.

Former PTI members Zahid Durrani and Obaid Mayar, who are visible in the recently circulated video, were among those to have been dismissed at the time.

KP Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad who was part of Qaumi Watan Party back in 2017 but joined the PTI prior to the 2018 general elections was also asked to resign after he was seen in the video.

Durrani and Mayar have alleged that the money was distributed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in presence of Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak – the then chief minister KP – and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who was then speaker KP assembly.

