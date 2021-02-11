ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
ASC 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
AVN 99.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.07%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 8.19 (6.8%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.07%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
HASCOL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
HUBC 90.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
JSCL 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.87%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.24%)
MLCF 46.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.47%)
PAEL 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.02%)
PRL 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
PTC 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.58%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
TRG 125.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.36%)
UNITY 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-8.05%)
BR100 5,003 Increased By ▲ 11.68 (0.23%)
BR30 25,876 Increased By ▲ 127.36 (0.49%)
KSE100 46,553 Decreased By ▼ -91.74 (-0.2%)
KSE30 19,457 Decreased By ▼ -17.63 (-0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysian GDP suffers sharpest contraction since 1998

  • Despite the dismal figures, there was evidence that an upturn "in the manufacturing and commodity sectors has taken root", Yeah Kim Leng, economics professor at Sunway University Business School, told AFP.
AFP 11 Feb 2021
— Copyright:Rudyanto Wijaya
— Copyright:Rudyanto Wijaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's economy last year contracted at its fastest pace in more than two decades, as the coronavirus shuttered businesses and hammered the country's key exports, data showed Thursday.

Full-year gross domestic product shrank 5.6 percent, the statistics department said, marking the worst performance since a 7.4-percent drop in 1998 during the Asian financial crisis.

In the fourth quarter, GDP slipped 3.4 percent year-on-year, worse than had been forecast as a virus resurgence forced authorities to reimpose measures to curb its spread.

The Southeast Asian nation initially kept the virus in check by quickly imposing a lockdown last year that closed most businesses for weeks, but it was hit hard by a second wave once restrictions were eased.

Net exports fell 12.3 percent in 2020, official data showed. Malaysia's economy is underpinned by exports of commodities including oil and gas, and palm oil as well as manufactured goods such as electronics.

The manufacturing sector shrank 2.6 percent, the agricultural sector declined 2.2 percent, and construction shrank by a fifth.

Despite the dismal figures, there was evidence that an upturn "in the manufacturing and commodity sectors has taken root", Yeah Kim Leng, economics professor at Sunway University Business School, told AFP.

But he warned that "the pandemic resurgence and accompanying containment measures will likely dampen the economic recovery in the first half of this year".

The International Monetary Fund has warned global GDP will be about $22 trillion smaller than previously expected between 2020 and 2025 because of the virus crisis.

Coronavirus gdp Malaysia's economy fell Sunway University Business School Kim Leng Malaysian GDP

Malaysian GDP suffers sharpest contraction since 1998

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters