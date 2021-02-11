ANL 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
West Indies opt to bat first in second Bangladesh Test

  • Bangladesh have made three changes.
AFP 11 Feb 2021

DHAKA: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

The West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong with the fifth-highest successful run chase in the 144-year history of Test cricket.

Bangladesh have made three changes.

Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Mithun replaced injured Shadman Islam and Shakib Al Hasan respectively while Abu Jayed came in for Mustafizur Rahman. The West Indies have included Alzarri Joseph for Kemar Roach.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarka, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Shayne Moseley, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN).

