ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
AVN 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.71%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
BYCO 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
DGKC 121.75 Increased By ▲ 5.25 (4.51%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.44%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.97%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
FFL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
HUBC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KAPCO 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 46.05 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.09%)
PAEL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
POWER 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.16%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.7%)
PRL 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.98%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.01%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.48%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
TRG 123.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
UNITY 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (29.92%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 18.29 (0.37%)
BR30 25,829 Increased By ▲ 78.2 (0.3%)
KSE100 46,720 Increased By ▲ 45.38 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,511 Increased By ▲ 24.78 (0.13%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Colombia fiscal deficit reached 6% of GDP in first nine months of 2020

  • Gross debt from January to September 2020 was 65.6% of GDP, more than the 50.3% recorded in the same period in 2019.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021
— Copyright:Rudyanto Wijaya
— Copyright:Rudyanto Wijaya

BOGOTA: Colombia's central government deficit was 6% of gross domestic product in the first nine months of 2020, more than five times the figure recorded in the same period the year before as spending increased due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Finance Ministry document showed on Wednesday.

From January to September 2019, the deficit was 1.2% of GDP.

Latin America's fourth-largest economy saw a 20.7% increase in spending and a reduction of 13.3% in income during the first nine months of last year.

"The reduction in tax collection, as well as the expansion of spending to attend to the emergency, are as much a consequence of the slowing down of national production as of government isolation and confinement measures," a ministry document seen by Reuters said.

Gross debt from January to September 2020 was 65.6% of GDP, more than the 50.3% recorded in the same period in 2019.

The government has widened its fiscal deficit target to 8.9% of GDP for all of 2020 because of the pandemic, amid predictions the economy will have contracted 6.8%.

In 2021, the government estimates the economy will grow 5% and the fiscal deficit will be 7.6% of GDP.

President Ivan Duque's administration plans to propose a tax reform meant to increase income.

gdp Colombia's coffee Colombia's central government deficit Latin America's fourth largest economy

Colombia fiscal deficit reached 6% of GDP in first nine months of 2020

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters