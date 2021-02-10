ANL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.61%)
Govt says plans to complete revival process within given timeframe

Recorder Report Updated 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has planned to complete the process of revival of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) within a given timeframe.

Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro and Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar co-chaired an important meeting to review the progress on the revival of the PSM.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar and the chairman of the PSM, participated via video link.

Federal Secretary Privatisation, secretary, additional secretary industries, other senior officials of the ministry and the PSM also attended the meeting.

Soomro was briefed about the current status of the PSM. All pending issues including valuation of core operation assets and audit of the PSM were discussed in detail.

He emphasized to achieve the target within timeline. He also directed all concerned to expedite the process of revival of the national asset.

The chairman Privatisation Commission stated that the privatisation process is moving forward as per vision of the prime minister of Pakistan in a competitive and transparent manner.

